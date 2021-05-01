Short Interest in Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Declines By 30.0%

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the March 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of ATGN stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. Altigen Communications has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $2.80. The stock has a market cap of $48.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37.

Altigen Communications Company Profile

Altigen Communications, Inc, a Microsoft Independent Software Vendor (ISV) and Cloud Solutions Provider (CSP), designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It offers MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

