Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for FDM Group (LON:FDM)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of FDM Group (LON:FDM) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of FDM stock opened at GBX 1,022 ($13.35) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15. The stock has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,043 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,038.32. FDM Group has a 1 year low of GBX 708 ($9.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,208 ($15.78).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from FDM Group’s previous dividend of $13.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. FDM Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.66%.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk, regulation, and compliance activities.

