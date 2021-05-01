Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Danakali (LON:DNK)

Danakali (LON:DNK)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Danakali stock opened at GBX 25.50 ($0.33) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 28.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 23.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £81.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.21. Danakali has a 12-month low of GBX 17.66 ($0.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 34 ($0.44).
About Danakali
Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume
Receive News & Ratings for Danakali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danakali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.