Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Danakali (LON:DNK)

Danakali (LON:DNK)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Danakali stock opened at GBX 25.50 ($0.33) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 28.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 23.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £81.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.21. Danakali has a 12-month low of GBX 17.66 ($0.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 34 ($0.44).

About Danakali

Danakali Limited engages in the exploration of minerals in Eritrea, East Africa. It focuses on the Colluli potash project located in the Danakil Depression region of Eritrea. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015. Danakali Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

