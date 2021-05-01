Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 22.74%.

Shore Bancshares stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Shore Bancshares has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $18.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.64. The firm has a market cap of $197.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

SHBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shore Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

