Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $1,420.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,530.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,370.20.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,182.51 on Thursday. Shopify has a 1-year low of $595.03 and a 1-year high of $1,499.75. The stock has a market cap of $144.89 billion, a PE ratio of 753.20, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,149.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,140.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $536,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 872,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $962,783,000 after acquiring an additional 276,187 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

