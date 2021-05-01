Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €220.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SAE. Barclays set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Shop Apotheke Europe currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €199.75 ($235.00).

Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €171.70 ($202.00) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €186.73 and a 200-day moving average of €171.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -150.60. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1-year low of €65.40 ($76.94) and a 1-year high of €249.00 ($292.94).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

