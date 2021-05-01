Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.95 EPS

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.95), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Shenandoah Telecommunications updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.26. The company had a trading volume of 389,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,820. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $38.77 and a one year high of $58.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BWS Financial upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

