Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

SHLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.20.

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. Shell Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.40.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.14 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 1,010.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.92%. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 110.18%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 3,225.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. 27.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

