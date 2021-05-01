ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $590.00 to $575.00. The stock had previously closed at $557.24, but opened at $520.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ServiceNow shares last traded at $513.50, with a volume of 60,324 shares.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NOW. Zacks Investment Research raised ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.24.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total value of $1,008,774.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.10, for a total transaction of $9,604,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $472,083.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,524 shares of company stock worth $20,548,930 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.45, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $515.03 and its 200 day moving average is $528.39.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

