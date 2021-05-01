Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Seres Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($0.77). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,867.98% and a negative net margin of 385.22%. The firm had revenue of $17.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

Shares of MCRB stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.81. The company had a trading volume of 475,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,482. Seres Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 4.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.58 and its 200 day moving average is $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 6.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCRB. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

