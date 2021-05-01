Serco Group’s (SRP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of Serco Group stock opened at GBX 140.10 ($1.83) on Tuesday. Serco Group has a 12 month low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 171.65 ($2.24). The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.69. The company has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 13.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 139.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 126.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Serco Group’s previous dividend of $1.00.

In related news, insider Tim Lodge bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £50,800 ($66,370.53).

About Serco Group

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

