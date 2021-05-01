Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) will report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.08). Seelos Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Seelos Therapeutics.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SEEL shares. B. Riley started coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 702,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 111,400 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 9.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SEEL opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.58. Seelos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $6.60.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

