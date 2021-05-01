Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 959 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,633,000 after acquiring an additional 650,831 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,245,000 after acquiring an additional 711,940 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,091,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,894,000 after acquiring an additional 16,883 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,005,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,020,000 after acquiring an additional 62,648 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 772,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,728,000 after acquiring an additional 68,623 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $103.67 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $72.53 and a 12 month high of $104.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.70.

