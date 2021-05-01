Seelaus Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,210 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,241,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,934,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $49,914.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,333. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,535 shares of company stock worth $7,835,915. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK opened at $126.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.40 and a 1 year high of $225.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.07.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The company had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

SPLK has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Splunk from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.54.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

