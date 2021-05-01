Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,300 shares, a growth of 46.6% from the March 31st total of 148,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 317,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

SECO traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,695. Secoo has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $4.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.10 million, a P/E ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Secoo alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Secoo from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Secoo by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,011,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after buying an additional 328,518 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Secoo in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,905,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Secoo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Secoo by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 55,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 30,026 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in Secoo in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 25.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Secoo

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, women's and men's wear, footwear, children's wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, 3C electronic devices, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Secoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.