Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Raised to $83.00 at Mizuho

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on STX. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Shares of STX stock opened at $92.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $43.53 and a one year high of $97.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $9,213,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $727,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,525 shares of company stock valued at $16,209,940 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STX. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,955,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,036 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 64,531 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

