SCRIV NETWORK Reaches Market Cap of $45,694.49 (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 1st. During the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar. SCRIV NETWORK has a market capitalization of $45,694.49 and $52.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

SCRIV NETWORK Profile

SCRIV NETWORK is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The official message board for SCRIV NETWORK is steemit.com/@scriv. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official website is scriv.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Scriv Network is a unified blockchain technology that delivers state-of-the-art data assurance, verication, time-stamping and an IPFS (InterPlanetary File Sharing) network. The Network is designed to provide safety, impartiality, and cost-efficiency without the need for a third-party intermediary. “

