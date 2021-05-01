Scotiabank Increases Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$41.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$37.50 to C$39.50 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$48.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$44.35.

Shares of EIF stock opened at C$38.53 on Tuesday. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of C$19.21 and a 52-week high of C$41.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$39.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 49.40.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$301.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$281.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exchange Income will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 292.31%.

In other news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.60, for a total value of C$208,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at C$513,260.80.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

