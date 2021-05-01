Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 105,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,670,000 after buying an additional 17,366 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $497,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHD opened at $74.53 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $47.89 and a 52-week high of $75.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.