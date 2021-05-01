Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SBGSY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Schneider Electric S.E. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

OTCMKTS:SBGSY opened at $31.86 on Wednesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $33.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day moving average of $29.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $90.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.6113 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Schneider Electric S.E.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.75%.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.