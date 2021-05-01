Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €160.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €132.50 ($155.88).

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at €133.02 ($156.49) on Wednesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a twelve month high of €76.34 ($89.81). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €131.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €122.17.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

