Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Takes $238,000 Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROK opened at $264.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.80 and a 12 month high of $275.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.02.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,534.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.93.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

