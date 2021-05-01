Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Takes $238,000 Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ROK opened at $264.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.80 and a 12 month high of $275.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.02.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.
In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,534.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
ROK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.93.
About Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.
