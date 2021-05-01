Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Makes New $450,000 Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.57.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.39. 26,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,902,383. The company has a market cap of $147.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.72. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $147.05 and a 1 year high of $228.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

