Scala Hits One Day Volume of $152,633.00 (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Scala has a market capitalization of $16.71 million and approximately $152,633.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scala coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Scala has traded down 46.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Scala alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00063175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.80 or 0.00287029 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $621.84 or 0.01083051 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $416.88 or 0.00726064 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00026045 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,363.76 or 0.99909149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,811,809,080 coins and its circulating supply is 10,011,809,080 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.