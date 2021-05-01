SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 282,800 shares, an increase of 64.7% from the March 31st total of 171,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,828.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SBFFF remained flat at $$19.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.71. SBM Offshore has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $20.20.

Get SBM Offshore alerts:

About SBM Offshore

SBM Offshore NV engages in the provision of floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry. It operates through the Lease and Operate; and Turnkey segments. The Lease and Operate segment includes all earned day-rates on long-term operating lease and operate contracts. The Turnkey segment includes Monaco, Houston, Schiedam, Kuala Lumpur, and Rio regional centers that derive revenues from turnkey supply contracts and after-sales services.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for SBM Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBM Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.