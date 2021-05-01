SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) PT Raised to $335.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $313.00 to $335.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SBA Communications’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SBAC. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SBA Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $291.00 to $277.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $319.38.

SBAC stock opened at $299.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1,998.00 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $280.26 and its 200-day moving average is $278.60. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.33%.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 140,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,709,000 after purchasing an additional 15,810 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,079,000. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 38,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,475,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

