Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the March 31st total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
SNPHY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,731. Santen Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $20.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.73.
Santen Pharmaceutical Company Profile
See Also: What Is an EV Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Santen Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santen Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.