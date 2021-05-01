Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Santander Consumer USA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.99. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $33.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 59.10 and a current ratio of 59.10. Santander Consumer USA has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $34.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.42.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.97. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 356.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000.

In other news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $393,993.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,504.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

