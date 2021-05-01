Sanofi’s (SNY) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their sell rating on shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SNY. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.00.

SNY stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,078,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $44.11 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.82. The company has a market capitalization of $131.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.9061 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

