Sanofi Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 2,471 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 260% compared to the typical daily volume of 686 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,008,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,595 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 40,004,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,814,000 after purchasing an additional 631,476 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,787,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,896,000 after purchasing an additional 558,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,749,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,084,000 after purchasing an additional 314,656 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 481,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,374,000 after buying an additional 245,468 shares in the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $52.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.82. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $44.11 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. Sanofi’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $1.9061 dividend. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

