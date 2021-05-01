Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) to Outperform

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

PPRUY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kering in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company. AlphaValue lowered Kering to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kering has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.00.

OTCMKTS:PPRUY traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.38. Kering has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $81.00.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.501 per share. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Kering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

