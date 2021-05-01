Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to Issue $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp has increased its dividend by 15.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

SASR opened at $45.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.15. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.79 and a twelve month high of $46.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.56. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $133.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

