salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $61,846,000 after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,238,000 after acquiring an additional 212,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock opened at $230.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.14, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $155.08 and a 52-week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 1,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $278,273.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,400.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,036 shares of company stock valued at $39,064,889 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Nord/LB downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.06.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

