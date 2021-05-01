Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $78.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.60.

NYSE SAFE opened at $70.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.58 and a beta of -0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.89. Safehold has a 12 month low of $45.02 and a 12 month high of $84.99.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.10 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 38.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.1623 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.03%.

In related news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 39,241 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $3,002,328.91. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 8,792 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $672,939.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,383,029. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Safehold by 697.2% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Safehold by 12.8% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 13.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 6.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

