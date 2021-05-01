Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $57.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Rush Enterprises operates the largest network of Peterbilt heavy-duty truck dealerships in North America and John Deere construction equipment dealerships in Texas and Michigan. Their current operations include a network of dealerships located in Texas, California, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico and Michigan. These dealerships provide an integrated, one-stop source for the retail sale of new and used heavy-duty trucks and construction equipment; aftermarket parts, service and body shop facilities; and a wide array of financial services. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Rush Enterprises from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $49.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. Rush Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.92.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.28. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 2.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 28.69%.

In other news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $576,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUSHA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,107,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,213 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,294,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,334 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,135,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,160 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,736,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,929,000 after acquiring an additional 625,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,368,000. Institutional investors own 48.95% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

