RPS Group (LON:RPS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $77.18

RPS Group plc (LON:RPS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.18 ($1.01) and traded as high as GBX 96.40 ($1.26). RPS Group shares last traded at GBX 93 ($1.22), with a volume of 121,130 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of RPS Group in a research note on Thursday.

Get RPS Group alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 93.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.40. The company has a market capitalization of £244.21 million and a P/E ratio of -6.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.48.

RPS Group Plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training and communication; and creative services.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for RPS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.