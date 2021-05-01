RPG Investment Advisory LLC Sells 111,535 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 111,535 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Viavi Solutions worth $7,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIAV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $44,748,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,043,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967,783 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,938,207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,533 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,028,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,359,000 after acquiring an additional 487,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

VIAV stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.36. 4,171,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,073,448. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.26 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.49 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy Campos sold 30,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $509,140.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $99,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,619. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,876 shares of company stock worth $2,217,669. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VIAV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Viavi Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

