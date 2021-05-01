RPG Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 414 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 2.1% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 3.8% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA traded down $12.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $600.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,047,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,294,079. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $280.84 and a 52-week high of $648.57. The firm has a market cap of $373.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $563.65 and its 200 day moving average is $544.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.61.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

