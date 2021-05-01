RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $8.20 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 126,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for 1.5% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 96,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after buying an additional 10,103 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 15,917 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 345,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,144,000 after buying an additional 62,378 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on GILD. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.13.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.47. 12,994,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,310,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $81.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.25%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.