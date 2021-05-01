RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $6.61 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,281 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 3,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $711,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 53,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $4.52 on Friday, hitting $348.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,101,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,125. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $336.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $120.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.36 and a 1-year high of $356.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.95.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

