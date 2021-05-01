RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $5.05 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,105 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.65.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $3.88 on Friday, hitting $138.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,374,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,542,530. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $167.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.