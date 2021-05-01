RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of RPC in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for RPC’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RES. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. RPC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.46.

RPC stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.13. RPC has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.61.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.04 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 32.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. RPC’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RPC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RPC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RPC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other RPC news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $2,369,500.00. Also, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total transaction of $1,134,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at $33,692,507.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,920,000 shares of company stock worth $11,664,850. 73.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

