Royale Finance Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.13 Million (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. One Royale Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000444 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Royale Finance has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Royale Finance has a market cap of $2.57 million and $1.13 million worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00063298 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.93 or 0.00283537 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004031 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $624.75 or 0.01080566 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00026415 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.42 or 0.00721966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,648.89 or 0.99709350 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Royale Finance Profile

Royale Finance launched on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royale Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

