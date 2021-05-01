Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Societe Generale downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLPEY opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $6.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 3.32%.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

