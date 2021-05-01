Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Price Target to $171.00

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SUI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.86.

NYSE:SUI opened at $166.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.55. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $118.81 and a 52 week high of $167.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 67.48%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 3.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

