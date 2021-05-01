Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €11.50 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on shares of ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of ENI and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of ENI and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group set a €12.25 ($14.41) price target on shares of ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ENI presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €10.94 ($12.87).

Shares of ETR ENI opened at €9.92 ($11.67) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.56. The stock has a market cap of $35.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €10.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €8.81. ENI has a 12 month low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 12 month high of €10.62 ($12.49).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

