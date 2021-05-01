Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €150.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DHER has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delivery Hero currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €147.25 ($173.24).

Delivery Hero stock opened at €132.05 ($155.35) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.20. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €75.04 ($88.28) and a fifty-two week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €117.62 and its 200-day moving average price is €115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

