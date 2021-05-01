Rotten (ROT) Trading Up 20.4% Over Last Week

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 1st. In the last week, Rotten has traded up 20.4% against the dollar. One Rotten coin can now be bought for $0.0182 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rotten has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $5,920.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00070557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00019877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $499.13 or 0.00867402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00066771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00096084 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00048351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Rotten Profile

Rotten (CRYPTO:ROT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 70,388,081 coins. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

