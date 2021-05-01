Roth Capital Upgrades Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) to “Buy”

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $1,530.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $1,325.00. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,475.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,370.20.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,182.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,149.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,140.35. The firm has a market cap of $144.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 753.20, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify has a 52 week low of $595.03 and a 52 week high of $1,499.75. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Shopify will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,758,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 7,939.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,718 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Shopify by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,492,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.