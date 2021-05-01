Rosenblatt Securities Increases Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $220.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TXN. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised Texas Instruments from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Longbow Research raised Texas Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $189.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $180.51 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $105.45 and a one year high of $197.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.23 and a 200-day moving average of $169.38. The company has a market capitalization of $166.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 109,584 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $18,634,759.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at $98,468,982.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 37,538 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.88, for a total transaction of $6,452,031.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,063,576.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 403,389 shares of company stock worth $69,314,467 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

